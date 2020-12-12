Paris, Dec 12 (AP) Paris police took dozens of people into custody at what quickly became another tense and sometimes ill-tempered demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against a proposed security law.

Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups like those who vandalized stores and vehicles at previous demonstrations. Paris police made at least 81 arrests, the interior minister tweeted.

Riot police escorted Saturday's march through the rain-slickened streets in Paris.

The proposed security law has been met by successive weekends of protests.

The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP)

