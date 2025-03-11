Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): As US President Donald Trump pushes for the United States to become a global leader in the production and processing of non-fuel minerals, the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has proposed a deal with the US aimed at reducing its over-reliance on China, as reported by Voice of America (VOA).

Experts believe that such a deal could help the US curb China's influence in the region while securing access to critical minerals.

In a speech delivered on March 4 to a joint session of Congress, President Trump vowed to take "historic action" to "substantially expand production of critical minerals and rare earths" within the United States. This announcement coincided with the DRC's push to secure an agreement with the US, similar to the mineral deals the US has with Ukraine, VOA reported.

The proposal was made by the DRC's President, Felix Tshisekedi, who floated the idea of a minerals-for-security deal with the United States. Shortly afterward, the country's government reached out to Republican Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, outlining a "lasting partnership" with the US.

According to VOA, the letter emphasized that while China has historically dominated the DRC's mineral supply chain, President Tshisekedi's recent policy shift presents a rare opportunity for the US to establish a direct and ethical supply chain with the African nation.

Christian-Geraud Neema Byamungu, a senior analyst for China-Africa relations and editor of Africa Affairs at the China Global South Project, noted that while Congo has been diversifying away from China for years, the current proposals are mainly driven by "security needs" amidst ongoing global conflicts, VOA cited.

The DRC's proposal seeks to achieve two key objectives that align with US interests: access to critical minerals and reducing China's grip on the sector. Chinese mining companies, including those operating in Congo, have faced accusations of violating agreements, engaging in illegal mining, and overlooking human rights violations, VOA reported.

In January 2024, the DRC renegotiated its 2008 agreement with Chinese-owned Sicomine after the company failed to invest the USD 1 billion of the USD 3 billion it had pledged for infrastructure projects. Under the new terms, Sicomine has agreed to invest up to USD 7 billion in infrastructure development, as reported by VOA.

Experts from the US Institute of Peace have pointed out that "China generally does not respect the terms of various agreements." This has fueled the DRC's push for a new partnership with the United States, hoping to establish a more reliable and ethical supply chain for its vast mineral resources. (ANI)

