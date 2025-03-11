New Delhi, March 11: NASA is reportedly laying off its employees and closing offices. The US space agency is making these job cuts following directives from the Donald Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). NASA has reportedly informed its staff that the space agency will begin reducing its workforce, which includes job cuts to the office of its chief scientist. The decision is said to be a part of a governmentwide restructuring effort.

Reactions to NASA's decisions regarding layoffs and office closures have begun to emerge on social media. Dr Meredith MacGregor, an Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins University, expressed her concerns on the platform BlueSky, and stated, "Well I'm hearing that the layoffs have now started happening at NASA. These are talented people who believe in the job they are doing, and firing them is absolutely NOT the way to help our country." Tech Layoffs: 22,692 Employees Laid Off by 81 Companies So Far in 2025, Job Cuts Surge Globally Amid Various Reasons.

Dr Meredith MacGregor Reaction on NASA Layoffs

Well I'm hearing that the layoffs have now started happening at NASA... These are talented people who believe in the job they are doing, and firing them is absolutely NOT the way to help our country. — Dr./Prof. Meredith MacGregor (@mmacgreg.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 9:54 PM

As per a report of The Independent, NASA has begun its layoffs under the direction of the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE. In an email sent to NASA staff, acting administrator Janet Petro reportedly stated that NASA's workforce reductions will be implemented in phases and are part of a broader reorganisation plan.

Petro reportedly announced that NASA will be closing several offices as part of its restructuring efforts. It will include the NASA's Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, the Office of the Chief Scientist, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility branch within the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity. Along with these closures, there will also be a reduction in workforce associated with these offices. JioStar Layoffs: India’s Largest Media Conglomerate To Lay Off 1,100 Employees After Merger, Multiple Departments To Be Affected, Says Report.

The announcement of layoffs and office closures at NASA comes at a time when the agency is engaged in several projects, which include the Artemis mission, which aims to send humans back to the Moon. Additionally, NASA has plans to launch two science missions, like SPHEREx Observatory and the PUNCH satellite.

