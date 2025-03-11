Austin, March 11: Elon Musk has lost USD 132 billion since the beginning of 2025. Once having a net worth of nearly USD 500 billion, musk is now left with a limited valuation. In response to the massive decline in his net worth, the tech billionaire said that he would be fine in "long-term". One of the Tesla investors highlighted the decline as being the "largest single-day drop" in the history of Tesla company.

Elon Musk's net valuation, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is now USD 301 billion. The massive drop led to the reduction of the wealth of the tech billionaire, which was around USD 486 billion in December 2024. Last year, many factors that affected Musk's rise in wealth; however, the reports highlighted that the main reason was Donald Trump winning the US Elections 2024 and becoming the 47th President of the US. X Down: A Massive Cyberattack Hits Microblogging Platform, Tracing Those Behind It, Says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk on Tesla Shares Decline Said, ‘Will Be Fine in Long-Term’

It will be fine long-term https://t.co/E8T4WYOj95 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

Tesla Stock Decline Largest in History

Largest single-day drops in $TSLA history (adjusted for splits): 9/8/2020 21.1%, to $110.07 1/13/2012 19.1%, to $1.52 3/16/2020 18.6%, to $29.67 2/5/2020 17.2%, to $48.98 7/6/2010 16.4%, $1.07 3/18/2020 16.0%, to $24.08 3/10/2025 15.4%, to $222.15 12/27/2010 15.4%, to $1.70 — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) March 10, 2025

Elon Musk lost his net worth because Tesla witnessed a decline in its stock, poor sales in important markets, and concerns of its investors. According to a post by a Tesla investor on X, on Mach 10, 2025 (3/10/2025), Tesla stock experienced a 15.4% decline during a single day of trading. The Tesla share closed at USD 222.15.

Billionaires Losing Their Wealth in 2025

Besides Elon Musk, there are other billionaires who have witnessed a loss in their net worth. The list includes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's former President Sergey Brin, and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. All of these billionaires collectively lost around USD 209 billions after Donald Trump became the US President, according to a report by Business Standard.

Mark Zuckerberg lost USD 5 billion, and Jeff Bezos suffered a USD 29 billion loss amid Amazon stock taking a hit. Bernard Arnault lost his USD 5 billion wealth, and Sergey Brin lost USD 22 billion.

Why Tesla Witnessed Decline in Shares?

Elon Musk's Tesla reportedly suffered because the tech billionaire involved himself in the politics of the United States. Musk is currently heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and trying to bring down the cost of US spending, saying he wants to see the tax payers' money well-spent. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulates Team India on Champions Trophy Victory Against New Zealand, Praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Their Performances.

Business-wise, Tesla lost 70% of its orders from Germany, and China shipments also fell 49%. These numbers were the lowest since July 2022. Tesla is reportedly facing global challenges from other players, regulatory pressure from the Department of Justice, and various other reasons leading to poor stock performance.

