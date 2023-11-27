Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality, a COP28 Strategic Pathway Partner, is set to launch a series of new projects and commitments designed to support local and global climate action during the conference.

During COP28, Dubai and the UAE will present their pioneering model for planning, designing and building sustainable communities to a global audience.

Dubai Municipality will make several important announcements on its stand in the Green Zone, which is set to be one of the most cutting-edge and sustainable booths at COP28. These announcements include a series of strategic climate and environmental initiatives relating to decarbonization, energy transition, greening urban areas, preserving biodiversity and nature, expanding nature reserves, sustainable waste management, and achieving net zero operations.

At the largest global climate event, Dubai Municipality will showcase some of the most promising practical solutions to climate change and announce a series of strategic, long-term environmental commitments that it will adopt. These commitments are designed to promote a sustainable urban society and are based on the Dubai Municipality impact pillars, which demonstrate its determination to make Dubai more sustainable, more beautiful, more liveable and more pioneering.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality will leverage COP28 to introduce a global audience to pioneering initiatives launched in Dubai and the UAE. Our activities at COP28 in Expo City will help enhance the emirate's position as a leading model of Dubai Municipality for a sustainable future."

He added, "Dubai Municipality will announce a series of impactful projects and environmental commitments. In the Green Zone of the conference, we will showcase some of the solutions and strategies that can support climate action, in addition to exploring strategic partnerships to promote the sustainability of future cities. We are also coordinating our efforts so that our participation supports the message of the COP28 Presidency, which is committed to unifying the world's efforts to address climate change."

Dubai Municipality supports the mission of the COP28 Presidency to achieve a historic turning point in global climate action. The government entity is committed to driving sustainable economic and social development by strengthening cooperation and integrating efforts in a way that reflects its values of participation, positivity, competitiveness and proactiveness.

Dubai Municipality will participate in a variety of activities during COP28, including themed workshops that it will host on its stand. In addition, the municipality will highlight some of its main strategic initiatives and announce new ones designed to make Dubai more sustainable. The entity will announce a full programme of activities and announcements ahead of the conference.

With its planned activities, Dubai Municipality is fully supporting the four pillars of COP28, namely fast tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, lives and livelihoods and promoting inclusivity. (ANI/WAM)

