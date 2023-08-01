Dubai [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Finance (DOF) for the Government of Dubai has successfully implemented a training programme on Green Government Procurement (GGP) involving all government entities related to the Government Procurement system.

A series of three specialised workshops were held for employees working in procurement from various government entities.

“The GGP strategy is based on implementing the strategic directions of the Government of Dubai in building an environment-friendly economy in the emirate and achieving the optimal use of resources in the long run, leading to a positive impact on the emirate's environment,” said Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at DOF.

More than 100 employees from 46 government entities participated in the GGP training programme, which aimed to introduce the trainees to the sustainable green procurement system and its procedures and to enable them to understand the technical and financial specifications when choosing products and services with sustainable specifications. The training also enables relevant teams to measure financial and environmental indicators when implementing green procurement processes and analyse tenders and apply the standards and specifications listed in the GGP Policy.

“The adoption of the GGP policy comes in the year 2023, which was called the Year of Sustainability by the UAE leadership, and in conjunction with the country's preparations to host COP 28 in Dubai, indicating the constant endeavours led by the UAE for global environmental action,” Ahli added. (ANI/WAM)

