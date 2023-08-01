A raw vegan food chef named Zhanna Samsonova, who was quite popular on social media, has reportedly died of starvation. The raw plant-based chef was a practising vegan for almost a decade. Her diet mainly consisted of fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices. Zhanna D'art was quite a popular social media influencer with almost 10k followers on Instagram. The Russian national posted videos of her diet, lifestyle and recipes on social media. Vegan Indian Breakfast Recipes: From Besan Sooji Cheela to Scrambled Tofu, Easy and Healthy Breakfast Options To Try.

As per local media outlet reports, Zhanna D'art passed away on July 21 while seeking medical treatment on a tour in Southeast Asia. The recipes developer and food stylist's Instagram feed is filled with raw-food-related content and recipes. Zhanna D'art's diet mainly consisted of exotic raw food.

"I lived one floor above her, and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn't make it [sic]," one of Zhanna D'art's friends said in a statement to a news outlet. "A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph [sic]," the unidentified friend added. "They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified." Misal Pav Supremacy! Title of Best Traditional Vegan Dish From India Goes to Misal Pav in a List Released by Taste Atlas.

As per Healthline, A raw vegan diet may provide health benefits, including weight loss, a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and improved digestion and heart health. However, a raw vegan diet devoid of supplements can be low in vitamin B12, iodine, calcium and vitamin D and may provide too little protein and too few calories, leading to various health issues.

