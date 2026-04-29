World News | EAM Affirms Close Cooperation in Multilateral Forums with Ecuador FM

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed with Ecuador Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, ways to deepen India's cooperation with the South American country

Jaishankar assured that India will closely cooperate in multilateral forums.

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In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to welcome FM Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador, who is on her first visit to India. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation, including in trade, health, agriculture, digital and capacity building. Will cooperate closely in multilateral forums."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2049355755162304840?s=20

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Earlier in the day, upon Rosero's arrival, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warmly welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Ms. Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador on her arrival in New Delhi today. Her visit will further strengthen ties between India and Ecuador."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2049287257082003499?s=20

Rosero arrived in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Ecuador.

Welcoming her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Warmly welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Ms. Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador on her arrival in New Delhi today. Her visit will further strengthen ties between India and Ecuador."

As per the MEA, after her meeting with EAM Jaishankar to discuss avenues of cooperation, she will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. In addition, the Ecuadorian minister is set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

The high-profile visit marks a significant follow-up to the diplomatic roadmap laid out last year and signals a major push toward a formal trade agreement.

The visit is expected to be heavy on economic and strategic substance, focusing on three key "priority pillars" identified by Quito. (ANI)

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