New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Polish counterpart Radek Sikorski on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Europe.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about their conversation saying, "Good to speak to Poland Foreign Minister @radeksikorski. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Europe. Look forward to working with him on deepening our bilateral ties."

India and Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high level political contacts, vibrant economic engagement and traditional cultural links. Diplomatic relations were established in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two countries shared common ideological perceptions, based on their opposition to colonialism, imperialism and racism. During the Communist era, bilateral relations were close and cordial, with regular high level visits (five VVIP visits from India, beginning with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955, and four from Poland), coupled with planned trade and economic interactions by state trading organizations, underpinned by the rupee clearing arrangements.

As per the MEA document, the relationship continued to remain close after Poland chose the democratic path in 1989. A cordial political relationship has emerged in the current century, particularly after Poland joined the EU in 2004, and became one of India's key economic partners in Central Europe. (ANI)

