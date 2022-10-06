Auckland, Oct 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a warm traditional 'Maori' welcome on his first visit to New Zealand on Thursday.

Before the official engagements began, Jaishankar was welcomed with a traditional 'maori' ceremony called 'Powhiri'.

This was followed by a famous Bollywood song 'Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet' from the movie Purab Aur Paschim sung by few members of the Indian community here, signifying the celebration of the distinct cultures of both the countries.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional Maori greeting called the hongi, which includes visitors pressing noses and foreheads with their Maori hosts.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Was honoured to start my official engagements earlier today in New Zealand with a traditional Maori welcome. Deeply appreciate the symbolism of the convening of two energies together. The respect for customs and traditions is such an important aspect of our friendship."

The Maori welcoming ceremony involves whaikorero (formal speech), waiata (singing) and kai (food).

He also participated at the Kiwi Indian Hall Of Fame Awards 2022 along with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to recognise the achievements of individual contributions towards the development of the community.

Expressing his appreciation, he tweeted, "Delighted to participate at the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 2022 and the New Zealand launch of Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery. Value the presence of PM @jacindaardern, her cabinet colleagues and MPs at the event."

Jaishankar will be visiting Wellington next where he will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India.

After New Zealand, the External Affairs Minister will go to Canberra and Sydney which will be his second visit to Australia.

