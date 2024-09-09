Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Monday and discussed strengthening bilateral ties with both the Middle East countries.

He arrived in Riyadh on Sunday for the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, marking a significant moment in India's diplomatic engagements with the Gulf region.

In a tweet from Riyadh, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, stating, "Delighted to meet FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia today in Riyadh. Took stock of the progress in our bilateral relationship and shared perspectives on global and regional issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India."

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted his warm meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, tweeting, "A warm meeting with FM @badralbusaidi of Oman in Riyadh today. Focused on further strengthening of our strategic partnership."

Jaishankar's visit to Riyadh is set against the backdrop of the India-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where he is expected to engage with foreign ministers from all GCC member countries. This meeting aims to review and deepen institutional cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchanges.

India and the GCC have a long-standing and multifaceted relationship, marked by robust political, trade, and investment ties. The GCC region is a significant trading partner for India and hosts a large Indian expatriate community, approximately 8.9 million strong. The foreign ministers' meeting provides a platform to enhance these existing ties and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Jaishankar's visit to Riyadh follows his arrival on September 8, where he was welcomed by Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs, Abdulmajeed Al Smari. The visit also aligns with Jaishankar's upcoming diplomatic travels, including a bilateral visit to Germany from September 10-11 and an official visit to Geneva from September 12-13.

In Germany, Jaishankar will meet with German Federal Foreign Minister and other key officials to discuss the strategic partnership between India and Germany, while in Geneva, he will engage with representatives of international organisations and Switzerland's counterpart to further enhance bilateral relations. (ANI)

