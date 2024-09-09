Jaipur, September 9: India and the United States on Monday began their 20th edition of joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan and will continue till September 22.

The 14-day exercise will see the participation of around 600 troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services, while the US side is being represented by the troops of the 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division.

The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counterterrorism operations in a subconventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. During the exercise, tactical drills are to be rehearsed, which include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning, and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.

Yudh Abyas 2024 Commences Today in Rajasthan

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The 20th edition of India-USA Joint Military Exercise YUDH ABHYAS-2024 commenced today, at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 9th to 22nd September 2024. Exercise YUDH ABHYAS has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the USA."

"This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 600 personnel, is being represented by a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services. The US contingent, comprising of similar strength, will be represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army," the Ministry added.

Exercise YUDH ABHYAS will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures of conducting joint operations. It will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.