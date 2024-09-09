Mumbai, September 9: According to a recent report, Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027. The report also suggests that Indian billionaire Gautam Adani could become the second person to achieve this extraordinary financial milestone. It highlighted that Musk's wealth has been increasing at an average annual rate of 110%.

The analysis predicts India's Gautam Adani could become the second trillionaire by 2028, with a 123% annual growth rate. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang and Indonesian mogul Prajogo Pangestu may also reach trillionaire status 2028. Bernard Arnault, LVMH chief, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg are expected to hit the trillion mark by 2030. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is currently the world's richest person, with a net worth of $237 billion.

The report predicts that India's Gautam Adani will be the second entrepreneur to reach trillionaire status, followed by Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang. Adani, with a current net worth of $84 billion and an annual growth rate of 122.86%, is expected to hit the trillionaire mark by 2028. His Adani Group operates across industries, including power, ports, logistics, defence, and airport management.

According to the report, the top 10 billionaires likely to become trillionaires are Elon Musk (2027, 110% growth), Gautam Adani (2028, 123%), Jensen Huang (2028, 112%), Prajogo Pangestu (2028, 136%), Bernard Arnault (2030, 29%), Mark Zuckerberg (2030, 36%), Phil Knight (2030, 8%), Mukesh Ambani (2033, 28%), Michael Dell (2033, 31%), and Steve Ballmer (2034, 26%).

