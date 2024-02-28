New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal on Tuesday and expressed delight to hear about the progress in bilateral relations between the two countries.

EAM Jaishankar shared a post on social media X, stating, "Happy to receive Foreign Secretary @sewa_lamsal of Nepal today in Delhi. Pleased to hear from her about progress in various aspects of our bilateral relations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1762467935975604504?s=20

Sewa Lamsal is scheduled to participate in the eighth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED 2024), which is scheduled to be held in Pune from February 29 to March 2, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

She will attend the inaugural session of the event on February 29, Nepal's foreign ministry said in a statement.

During her visit to India, Lamsal will meet her Indian counterpart, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in New Delhi and return to Kathmandu on March 1.

The Asia Economic Dialogue is an annual multilateral conference organized jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Pune International Center on contemporary issues. Focused on the theme "Geo-economic Challenges in an Era of Flux," AED 2024 will have the participation of a large number of speakers from different countries.

Notably, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture.

Moreover, last week, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Narayan Prakash Saud, arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2024, held from February 21-24.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations that exist between the two nations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

