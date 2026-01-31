New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Saturday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The talks, Jaishankar said, focused on trade, critical minerals and regional developments.

In a post on X, he said, "A pleasure interacting with FM Badr Albusaidi of Oman this morning. Our discussions on trade, critical minerals and regional developments reflected the trust and comfort of our Strategic Partnership."

Albusaidi landed in New Delhi earlier today for the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Albusaidi's visit will strengthen the partnership between both nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm welcome to Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman H.E. Badr Albusaidi to Delhi for the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Oman."

India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday. The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the MEA said.

The Foreign Ministers' meeting is happening after a gap of 10 years, the first meeting being held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the Ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals. The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on our existing cooperation, expanding and deepening this partnership.

India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalizing the process of dialogue.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed for the establishment of Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, which was subsequently revised in 2013 in terms of structural organization. India is an Observer to the League of Arab States, a pan Arab body with 22 member States, as per the MEA. (ANI)

