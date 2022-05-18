New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in a virtual meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers on Thursday ahead of the likely summit in June.

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, apart from EAM Jaishankar, Xinhua reported.

During the meeting, the BRICS foreign ministers will have "BRICS+" dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin informed.

Last week, a meeting of the BRICS health ministers was also held that agreed on BRICS countries launching an early warning system for large-scale pandemics.

BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

