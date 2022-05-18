Kyiv, May 18: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed to the parliament to extend the current martial law and general mobilization in the country, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday.

Two separate drafts on prolonging the martial law and general mobilization have been submitted to the parliament, according to the parliament's website. Russia-Ukraine War: WHO Calls for Probe Into More Than 200 Russian Attacks on Health Facilities in Ukraine.

Kyiv imposed a 30-day martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. Since then, martial law has been extended twice. The general mobilization of the population was introduced in Ukraine on February 24 for three months.

