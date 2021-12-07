South Sandwich Islands [UK], December 7 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.

"M5.8 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Dec-07 15:55 UTC," USGS tweeted.

Also Read | Anil Menon, Indian Origin Physician, Among 10 New NASA Astronaut Recruits for Future Space Missions.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)