Dubai [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): Emirates is participating in the 55th edition of the International Paris Airshow until 19 June.

After an over 15-year hiatus from the show, Emirates is showcasing its newest aircraft - the Airbus A350 - featuring the airline's next-generation cabin design, latest interiors, and technologies.

Also Read | Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Protests During US Visit; Overseas Pakistanis Call Him 'Mass Murderer' (Watch Video).

Visitors can experience Emirates' upgraded Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, as well its sleek and spacious Economy Class.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said: "We're pleased to be at the Paris Airshow, showcasing the very best of air travel on one of the most important platforms in the aerospace exhibition calendar. Coming back to France's most important aerospace show demonstrates how committed Emirates is to supporting the country's aviation industry - not just through our day-to-day operations, but through ongoing investments across the entire aerospace supply chain."

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: IRCG Carries Out Strikes at 'Key Israeli Intelligence Sites' in Tel Aviv and Mossad Facilities.

The airline serves Paris with 21 weekly flights, including 3 daily A380 flights; a daily A380 service to Nice; and a daily A350 flight to Lyon. Emirates is the first and only international airline to operate an A380 to Nice Cote d'Azur Airport.

For over 30 years, Emirates has played a key role in expanding France's aviation sector and enhancing trade and tourism flows. Key Emirates investments in France over the last three decades include:

Emirates' A350 and A380 purchases have supported thousands of jobs at Airbus, Safran, Thales as well as other parts of the aerospace value chain in France.

Since its inception in 1985 - Emirates has invested more than EUR 114 billion (USD 130 billion) to purchase 254 Airbus aircraft including the, A300, A310, A330, A340-300, A340-500, A380 and A350 aircraft.

The airline is a key customer for French aerospace manufacturers, sourcing Michelin tyres, Safran aircraft components and seating, and Thales avionics systems, among other parts to support its fleet.

In 2023, the airline announced a series of contracts with Safran, worth over EUR 1.0 billion (USD 1.14 billion) combined. This includes a EUR 896 million (USD 1.0 billion) deal for the latest generation Safran Seats for Emirates' new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and existing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The airline has also invested over EUR 322 million (USD 367.5 million) in Thales' AVANT Up system for its new A350 aircraft.

Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo capacity to customers in France on a weekly rotation between Dubai World Central (DWC), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Lyon Saint-Exupery airports. The UAE is France's largest export partner in the Middle East.

Emirates directly contributes over EUR 189 million (USD 215 million) to the French economy each year through operational expenditures such as fuel uplift, over-flight charges, inflight catering, aircraft landing and handling fees, crew layover, staff salaries, advertising, and sponsorship.

France is also Emirates' top source market globally for the procurement of wines, and 58% of the red wine consumed in Emirates' First and Business Class comes from Bordeaux.

The Emirates A350 on display features three spacious cabin classes including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Visitors at the Paris Airshow can get a glimpse of the airline's new and enhanced 'fly better' experience including more space and storage with extra high ceilings and wider aisles in all classes; next generation Business Class cabin with 1-2-1 seat configuration; latest generation of in-flight entertainment with a cinematic viewing experience, enhanced cabin lighting, faster Wi-Fi, and improved seat ergonomics.

By the end of this year, the Emirates A350 is expected to serve 17 destinations. The airline has welcomed 7 A350 aircraft with 58 more units to join its fleet over the coming years. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)