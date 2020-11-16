Geneva [Switzerland], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraged to hear the announcement of the US biotech firm, Moderna, about the efficacy results of its coronavirus vaccine during its phase three clinical trials, its press office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moderna said that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against the COVID-19 proved to be 94.5 per cent effective in phase three clinical trials.

"It is encouraging to hear the announcement from Moderna on the efficacy results of their vaccine candidate and the information about the stability at standard refrigeration temperatures. We also welcome the announcement from Biological E that Phase I/II clinical trials of its vaccine candidate have begun. Vaccine delivery characteristics are an important part of reaching more people with these products," the statement said.

According to the press office, such innovative and scientific success is vital for the effective fight against the pandemic.

"It is great news that multiple vaccines are nearing the final stages of testing. The world will need multiple vaccines to meet all the needs," the organization added.

Dozens of pharmaceutical companies across the world are currently engaged in different phases of trials of vaccines against the COVID-19. Last week, German biotechnology firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer reported a successful third phase of clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine, claiming it to be 90 per cent effective.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world -- Russia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase three clinical trials.

Over 180 countries are currently involved in the WHO-led "COVAX facility" whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against the COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

