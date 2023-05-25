Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) announced the winners of the 11th edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award, in its two categories, green schools and universities, in a ceremony held at the Al Qasimia University Theatre in the presence of Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

"We congratulate the winners of the 11th edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award, and we find it appropriate to emphasise that the Sharjah Sustainability Award aims to promote the concept of a sustainable green environment based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, on the importance of protecting the environment and preserving biodiversity in the Emirates.

The importance of launching the award lies in the involvement and initiative of all school and university students, in addition to the administrative and teaching bodies of the participating schools, in a way that contributes to developing their perceptions of independent projects, ideas and activities, to promote the principle of sustainable study environments within the environmental specifications globally," Hana Saif Al Suwaidi said. (ANI/WAM)

