New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The envoys of Singapore and UAE congratulated Team India after they defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch the third ICC Champions Trophy title.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, congratulated Team India on their win in the Champions Trophy and called it a "brilliant match."

In a post on X, Simon Wong wrote, "Big congratulations to #TeamIndia on their #ChampionsTrophy2025 victory! Brilliant match. Fireworks! - HC Wong."

UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, congratulated Team India for securing victory in the Champions Trophy Final. He said that the UAE looks forward to hosting more such matches.

In a post on X, Alshaali stated, "What a thrilling win for #India in the #ChampionsTrophyFinal in #Dubai -- a fantastic game of #cricket and a well-deserved victory To many more games hosted in the #UAE"

India etched their name in history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a commanding four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday. India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, further solidifying their dominance in global white-ball cricket.

The final of the ICC Champions Trophy was held in Dubai on Sunday. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch the third ICC Champions Trophy title. India shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002, secured the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013, and finally, the 2025 trophy under Rohit Sharma.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand.

During the run-chase of 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine start once again. Rohit was the aggressor against the Pacers, including 14 runs against Nathan Smith in eighth over, with two fours and a six. India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs in the powerplay, India was 64/0, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) unbeaten. Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes. The Hitman continued collecting boundaries against spinners as India reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

The 105-run stand between Rohit and Gill ended with Gill being removed by Mitchell Santner, thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at covers. Gill was gone for 31 in 50 balls, with a six. India was 105/1 in 18.4 overs. Michael Bracewell got the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just one run. India was 106/2 in 19.1 overs.

Spinners continued to bring Kiwis back in the game, with Rachin Ravindra removing Rohit for 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. India was 122/3 in 26.1 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a partnership for India, with Iyer finding some timely boundaries and taking India to the 150-run mark in 32.5 overs.Kiwis made a comeback as Santner removed Iyer for 48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a fine catch from Rachin near short fine leg.

India was 183/4 in 38.4 overs, needing 69 in 69 balls.KL Rahul and Axar helped India cross the 200-run mark in 40.5 overs.However, India's run-chase encountered another obstacle, with Axar throwing away his wicket for 29 (in 40 balls, with a four and six) to Bracewell with a fine catch by William O'Rourke.

India was 203/5 in 41.3 overs. Hardik and KL brought India back into the equation with some fine strike rotation and odd boundaries, leaving India with 32 runs in 30 balls.Hardik(18) holed it back to Kyle Jamieson while trying to pull it away.

Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning boundary to seal a memorable win for India.Earlier, India's spinners put on a stellar show to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Despite a late counter-attack from Michael Bracewell, the Blackcaps struggled to accelerate in the middle against India's disciplined bowling attack. (ANI)

