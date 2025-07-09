Dubai, Jul 9 (AP) A European naval force on Wednesday said six crew members, including an Indian, of the Eternity C, a ship sunk by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, have been found while 19 others remain missing.

The statement from the EU's Operation Aspides said the crew of the ship included 22 sailors, among them 21 Filipinos and one Russian, as well as a three-member security team.

Those recovered were five Filipinos and one Indian.

At least three died on board the vessel in the attack.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed attacking and sinking the Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea, their second such sinking in recent days.

Brig Gen Yahya Saree made the announcement in a prerecorded message.

The attack on the Eternity C follows the Iranian-backed Houthis attacking another vessel, the bulk carrier Magic Seas, on Sunday in the Red Sea, which they subsequently sank. (AP)

