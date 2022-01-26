Brussels [Belgium], January 26 (ANI/Sputnik): A European Parliament special committee adopted a report on Tuesday that suggests countering disinformation and foreign interference with more sanctions.

The Special Committee on Foreign Interference adopted the report after an 18-month-long investigation with a 25-8 vote.

"The EU should beef up its capabilities and build a sanctions regime against disinformation. Rules on social media platforms, which serve as vehicles for foreign interference, have to be tightened, too," it said.

The committee accused "malicious actors" of attempts to take over critical infrastructure, carry out cyberattacks, and cause polarization in the public debate.

In particular, the consultative body suggested probing ties between European parties and Russia, finding alternatives to Chinese direct investment, banning foreign funding of political parties, and making it harder for foreign actors to recruit former senior politicians as soon as they leave their job. (ANI/Sputnik)

