Brussels [Belgium], November 8 (ANI): European Parliament members - Ajan Haga and Charlie Weimers, brought together lawyers, gender experts, human rights activists, and survivors for an event at the European Parliament, news portal The White Post Pakistan reported.

The participants in the event expressed deep concerns regarding the distressing issue of coerced faith conversion and sexual violence targeting minority women and girls in Pakistan.

Also Read | Israel Shocker: Georgia Woman Brutally Stabbed to Death by Palestinian Teen While Serving as Israeli Police Officer in Jerusalem.

They called for comprehensive measures to end these practices and ensure justice for victims as per the international human rights standards. The event has been organized by INGOs, Jubilee Campaign, and Open Doors, The White Post Pakistan reported.

White Post Pakistan is an online web portal dedicated to promoting the untold stories and struggles of religious minorities in Pakistan. White Post Pakistan strives to provide a platform for researched-based articles written by professional journalists and editors, with a special emphasis on journalists from religious minority backgrounds.

Also Read | India-US Partnership Roadmap: Fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to Take Place on November 10 in Delhi; Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to Welcome Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The participants underscored the importance of the research study "Conversion without Consent" conducted by Voice for Justice and Jubilee Campaign. According to the findings of the study, 79 per cent of the abducted Christian girls have been subjected to abduction, forced religious conversion, child marriage, and sexual violence before reaching the age of 18.

The trends involve falsification of the age of victims to avoid legal consequences and the issuance of fraudulent certificates of conversion by certain religious institutions and political entities. European Parliamentarians have expressed concerns over the matter.

Expressing her concerns regarding the matter, Anja Haga said, "The human rights abuses in Pakistan are deeply alarming and require urgent attention. We cannot stand idly by while the fundamental rights of minority women and girls are violated," The White Post Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, Charlie Weimers said, "It is imperative that we work collectively to end the injustice faced by minority communities. Our role in the European Parliament is to raise awareness and advocate for change." Experts shared experiences of people who have been impacted by these practices.

Mirjam Bos, an expert from Jubilee Campaign, shared the story of Mishal Rasheed, a 15-year-old Christian girl who was abducted, trafficked, subjected to a gang rape, and coerced into conversion to Islam. According to Mirjam Bos, Rasheed was forced into marrying one of her abductors to evade accountability.

As per the news report, abductors often force victims to sign documents falsely attesting to their legal age and expressing readiness to marry and convert. Rachel Morley, senior researcher on Christian persecution at Open Doors, stressed that the evidence shows a "disturbing pattern of abuse and victimisation of minority girls", adding that it demands action.

The participants urged European Parliamentarians to use diplomatic channels, raise awareness, and call for legislative reforms to address the coerced faith conversions and sexual violence in Pakistan, according to The White Post Pakistan report.

Joseph Jansen, advocacy officer at Jubilee Campaign, the Netherlands, presented the recommendations to the European Parliament for consideration. Jansen called for organizing a hearing involving victims and impacted families of forced religious conversions in Pakistan, The White Post Pakistan reported.

Jansen called for initiating a debate on coerced faith conversions in Pakistan and proposing a resolution urging Pakistan to introduce an anti-forced Conversions Act adhering to international standards of religious freedom and amend the Child Marriage Restraint Acts to establish a minimum marriageable age of 18 years for both boys and girls.

Joseph Jansen called on European Parliamentarians to send a letter to Pakistani authorities, urging them to take action to protect minorities from forced religious conversion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)