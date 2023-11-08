Jerusalem, November 8: In a gruesome incident, a Georgia woman serving as a soldier in Israeli army was brutally stabbed to death by a teenager on Monday, November 6, while on patrol in Jerusalem's Old City. The 16-year-old Palestinian youth who reportedly lived in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, was fatally shot by border officers. At least one other officer was wounded during the attack.

New York Post reported that 20-year-old Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin moved to Israel in 2021. She lived in Kibbutz Sa'ad in the Negev desert, near the Gaza border. She was reportedly drafted into the Israeli police force in March 2022. Israel-Hamas War: Another Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza Ground Offensive, Death Toll Rises to 31.

Reports by Israeli media showed that the attacker was shot dead by other Border Police officers. Over the night, as many as 28 wanted persons were arrested, 11 of them allegedly associated with Hamas. The IDF also destroyed a warehouse of weapons “containing gas cylinders and other materials intended for the preparation of explosives.” Israel-Hamas War: 15 Israeli Soldiers Killed During Ground Operation in Gaza, Says IDF.

The news comes after last week, an officer was seriously injured after a 17-year-old Palestinian boy from East Jerusalem stabbed him. The attacker was gunned down while attempting to flee through the streets of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in a statement said, “Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of Rose Lubin’s death. Her courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to keep her family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

