Oshino [Japan], May 3 (ANI): World production industry, which is accelerating the shift to full automation of factories, requires precise control technology to make robots work to complete its mission.

Fanuc is the first Japanese company to develop a numerical control device. The development and control technology of motor and servo support factories working around the world.

"Until now, some companies are familiar with robots, and some customers are setting robots for the first time. Recently, the demand ratio of customers who want to use new robot technology has been increasing. As a premise, there is the recognition that robot technology would be difficult to use without specialized technology, but this time I would like to tell you that there are robots that can be easily installed and moved," said Kiyonori Inaba, an official, Fanuc.

"The concept of Fanuc's latest robot is that of a collaborative one. The technology to ensure safety is equipped. The robot stopped instantly when it contacts me. The sensor detects that a person contacted the robot," added Kiyonori.

The introduction of the collaborative robot is attracting attention as a collaboration production system between human beings and robots as a step toward to full autonomous factory.

"Currently, the four locations in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan are highly automated. On the other hand, the trend of automation is also very strong in Southeast Asia, India, and other new regions. We would like to support the production process even after introducing it with confidence so that we can provide it in various countries and regions to increase production efficiency for our customers," said Kiyonori.

Fanuc's robot technology is required to realize autonomous production by collaborating with human beings. (ANI)

