Islamabad [Pakistan] December 8 (ANI): During the observance of 'World Soil Day,' on Friday, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations released a new assessment indicating that Pakistan's soils are generally characterised by low fertility and significant nutrient deficiencies, as reported by Dawn.

According to the FAO analysis, the levels of organic matter in most soils are alarmingly low, compromising soil structure and diminishing water retention capacity. As of 2022, approximately 36 million hectares are categorised as agricultural land, with around 30.2 million hectares dedicated to arable farming, 5 million hectares for permanent meadows and pastures, and 0.72 million hectares allocated to permanent crops. Additionally, around 2.5 million hectares of the nation's territory is classified as forest land.

The soil primarily exhibits alkaline traits, with vast areas suffering from issues of salinity and sodicity, especially in irrigated farming regions. The analysis also highlights that erosion and pollution are prevalent problems. It recommended the establishment of a comprehensive national soil policy that encompasses various facets of soil management. This policy should offer a definitive framework for all stakeholders and direct the execution of soil governance at both national and provincial scales, as reported by Dawn.

New legal structures or amendments to current ones could be introduced to bridge existing gaps, especially concerning crucial matters such as overgrazing, the impacts of mining, urbanisation, and the consequences of climate change on soil degradation. The report suggested revising the current legislation to address these gaps and reinforce regulations regarding soil preservation, which includes tightening enforcement measures and clarifying responsibilities among different governmental and non-governmental organisations involved in soil management.

The analysis urged the creation of formal interagency coordination mechanisms to unite relevant ministries for a cohesive approach to soil governance. Intensive agricultural practices have led to nutrient depletion and waterlogging in numerous farming regions. Furthermore, deforestation and overgrazing have exacerbated erosion and the depletion of organic matter. Issues related to land tenure, such as uncertain ownership, discourage long-term investments in sustainable soil management, as cited by the Dawn report.

According to the FAO, many farmers continue to depend heavily on chemical fertilisers, particularly in crucial agricultural areas such as Punjab, which produces 70 per cent of the nation's agricultural yield. Although reforestation initiatives have yielded encouraging results in some areas, illegal logging and inadequate enforcement of forest conservation regulations pose significant threats in Balochistan and Sindh. Additionally, a lack of capacity within provincial agencies has led to inconsistent enforcement, especially in rural and isolated regions. Weaknesses in penalty enforcement diminish their effectiveness as a deterrent.

Industrial pollution remains a concern due to deficiencies in monitoring and legal follow-up. These agencies often lack the necessary expertise and personnel to effectively carry out and oversee soil-related strategies and legal frameworks. Furthermore, limited extension services have contributed to substantial knowledge gaps regarding sustainable practices, as highlighted by the Dawn report.

The FAO assessment thoroughly examined and evaluated soil-related strategies and legislative frameworks in Pakistan to offer specific recommendations to policymakers aimed at addressing policy gaps and enhancing the implementation and monitoring of impact mechanisms. The report assessed these strategies and frameworks based on their effectiveness in tackling key soil threats, as well as their implementation, oversight, and potential for improvement, as noted by Dawn. (ANI)

