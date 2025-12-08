Mumbai, December 8: In what can be seen as good news for fans of the Coca-Cola company, Coca-Cola HBC Austria is trying a new packaging approach for its Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Mezzo Mix multipacks in Austria. The company is planning to replace plastic shrink wrap with a recyclable corrugated paper handle. It is learnt that the new design has been developed by Coca-Cola HBC in collaboration with DS Smith and Krones. The new paper-based bottle carriers move is aimed at eliminating approximately 200 tonnes of plastic waste annually.

According to reports, the corrugated DS Smith Lift Up solution has been specifically designed for six-packs of 1.5-litre PET bottles. However, it is learnt that the design can be adjusted for other sizes as well. The DS Smith Lift Up solution features a paper band and soft-grip cardboard handle, which will make it easier for consumers to carry their drinks comfortably. Both companies said that new packaging will use as little material as possible and is 100 per cent recyclable at the end of life. Coca Cola, Pepsi, Thums Up Prices Won't Hike Despite 40% GST; Minute Maid, Maaza, Tropicana and Real Fruit Juices Will Turn Cheaper.

In an official press release, Stefano Rossi, President of DS Smith, said that they are proud to partner on the innovative packaging solution, which will drive out unnecessary waste and single-use plastic. "The DS Smith Lift Up concept was designed using DS Smith’s Circular Design Metrics approach, so it uses the least amount of material possible, reduces impact on the environment, and looks fantastic in stores and supermarkets," Rossi added.

While the new packaging design has been introduced in Austria, there has been no word on whether the new paper handle packaging will be launched in the United States or not. Neither DS Smith nor Coca-Cola has announced any plans to bring the innovative design to America. At present, consumers in the US will have to wait and see whether the new sustainable European trend will make its way across the Atlantic or not.

