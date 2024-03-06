Islamabad [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), in its recent report, in its assessment of the 2024 general elections, indicated that the February 8 general elections recorded the lowest fairness score since 2013, reported Dawn.

Highlighting a concerning decline in fairness scores compared to previous election cycles, the assessment was based on an independent analysis by Pildat, alongside a questionnaire scored by politicians, lawyers, activists, retired bureaucrats and military officials, and politically aware youth.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

Moreover, the assessment was divided into three parts; the pre-polling process, polling on election day, and the post-polling process, according to Dawn.

The report further highlighted key issues, including political repression, suspension of mobile and internet services on polling day, delay in announcement of election results, delay in publishing the results of Forms 45, 46, 48 and 49 on the website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and a delay in allocating reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Also Read | US Cartoonist Jumps off 15th Floor of NYC Building Despite Girlfriend's Desperate Attempt to Save Him.

Meanwhile, the pre-poll phase dealt with questions about the impartiality of key institutions such as the judiciary, the ECP, caretaker governments, and intelligence agencies.

According to the report, the pre-poll phase scored 50 per cent, matching the score of the 2018 election but lower than 62 per cent scored by the 2013 election.

The overall score of the second phase stood at 40 per cent, matching the 2018 election score but significantly lower than the 2013 election score of 50 per cent.

Moreover, this phase assessed the voting process itself, as well as the counting of votes, the statement added.

The post-poll phase also scored 40 per cent, an "an all-time low score which mirrored that of the 2002 general election which had seen unprecedented post-poll rigging in recent years," the report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)