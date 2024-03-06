New York, March 6: According to reports, renowned cartoonist Jon Medwick committed himself on Tuesday, March 5, by jumping off from his 15th-floor Chelsea co-op in New York, United States. When a distress 911 call about the occurrence was received, officials hurried to the location. The 62-year-old WebMD employee sadly "slipped away" through his window, despite his girlfriend's best efforts to seize and hold him, according to initial reports.

The Post reported on March 5 that a police source stated that when Medwick's 45-year-old girlfriend woke up, she saw him standing at the window and tried to talk him out of leaping. Amazon Delivery Agent Jumps off Third Floor of Building To Escape Attack by Customer’s Labrador Dog in Hyderabad, Second Such Incident in Four Months.

She made an attempt, but he "slipped away." Based on information from witnesses and police sources, the person who jumped from 300 West 23rd St. was identified as 62-year-old artist Jon Medwick, employed at WebMD. According to a different version, the artist and his girlfriend had been residing in the flat from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the artist's brother also paid him frequent visits. The police have stated that they believe he was "depressed" before the alleged drop, but they have not found any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

About Jon Medwick

Neighbours reportedly knew Medwick as a kind, outgoing guy who had been on the building's co-op board for over ten years. His passion for travelling was evident in the stunning sunset photos he posted on Instagram. Assam: Student Jumps Off Hostel Building to Escape Ragging in Dibrugarh University, Four Arrested.

Moreover, Medwick devoted a whole page to his drawings, titled Caricatoons, on which he showcased his twenty-year-long skill as a cartoonist. His illustrations have even appeared in magazines such as The Lighter Side of China (2018). In addition to his creative endeavours, Medwick made significant contributions as an art director and storyboard artist for prestigious advertising companies in New York City.

