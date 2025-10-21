Balochistan [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): Fierce clashes broke out in the Zehri area of Khuzdar after the occupying Pakistani army attempted an aggressive advance into territories controlled by the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), the coalition of Baloch armed groups.

According to a statement issued by BRAS spokesperson Baloch Khan, dozens of Pakistani army personnel were eliminated during the confrontation. At the same time, six fighters from BRAS died in the battle.

The statement described the clashes as part of the continuing resistance movement in Balochistan, asserting that the struggle has not weakened despite the ongoing military oppression by Pakistan but has instead become "more organised and coherent."

"The blood of Zehri's fighters is another milestone in the struggle for Baloch national liberation," the statement read. "It is giving this movement a new direction, a new impetus, and a new history."

Baloch Khan reiterated BRAS's commitment to unity among all Baloch resistance fronts, emphasising that the coalition, comprising the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Republican Guard (BRG), and Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army (SDRA), will remain united under the same flag of national independence.

He noted that the alliance of BRAS is not confined to military coordination alone but extends to political and organisational cooperation as well. "The BRAS Ittehad is a symbol of the collective unity of the Baloch nation, which will remain permanent despite all conspiracies of the enemy," Baloch Khan stated.

Balochistan has long been a focal point for ongoing human rights issues. The region has faced recurring cycles of violence tied to separatist movements, a strong military presence, forced disappearances, and economic neglect. These problems have garnered attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights organisations have consistently accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due legal process, employing enforced disappearances as a means to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in troubled areas. While Pakistani authorities routinely reject these claims, civil society continues to denounce the security forces' involvement in systematic abductions targeting students, political activists, and residents. (ANI)

