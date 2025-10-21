Mumbai, October 21: The Islamic regime of Iran, led by its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been embroiled in what can be seen as a scandal rarely seen in the Islamic Republic. The alleged controversy surrounds the wedding of Khamenei's close aide Ali Shamkhani's daughter. The viral video shows the bride allegedly wearing a strapless wedding gown. Since the video surfaced online, the critics have accused the regime of hypocrisy over its strict hijab rules. The video is said to be from 2024, during Ali Shamkhani's daughter's wedding.

What Does the Viral Clip of Ali Shamkhani's Daughter's Wedding Show?

According to a report in NDTV, Shamkhani is one of Iran's most senior defence and national security officials. Additionally, he is also a confidant of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Time and again, Shamkhani has supported the enforcement of strict Islamic rules on women and girls in addition to ordering violent crackdowns on protesters. The old clip, which is going viral on social media, shows Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a member of Iran's Expediency Council, walking his daughter down the aisle into a wedding hall at the luxury Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran. Shamkhani's daughter, Fatemeh, who is the bride, is seen wearing a low-cut, strapless dress, with a see-through veil which barely covers her head.

Video of Ali Shamkhani's Daughter's Wedding from 2024 Goes Viral

The daughter of Ali Shamkhani one of the Islamic Republic’s top enforcers had a lavish wedding in a strapless dress. Meanwhile, women in Iran are beaten for showing their hair and young people can’t afford to marry. This video made millions of Iranian furious. Because they… https://t.co/MAb9hNgBnN pic.twitter.com/WoRgbpXQFA — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 19, 2025

The viral clip from the 2024 wedding also shows Shamkhani's wife wearing a blue lace evening gown with bare back and sides. The video also shows her not wearing a headscarf. In the viral clip, several other women present for the event are also seen not wearing the hijab. Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, who shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "The daughter of Ali Shamkhani one of the Islamic Republic’s top enforcers had a lavish wedding in a strapless dress. Meanwhile, women in Iran are beaten for showing their hair and young people can’t afford to marry." Since the time the video surfaced online, it has caught netizens' attention.

Iran's Islamic Regime Faces Criticism After Video Surfaces

Several critics took to social media to call out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime for its double standards. In her post, Masih Alinejad, who is Iran's exiled activist, said that the video made millions of Iranians furious because the Khamenei regime enforces "Islamic values with bullets, batons and prisons on everyone but themselves". Amir Hossein Mosalla, an Iranian journalist, said that the viral clip showed that "the regime officials themselves have no belief in their own laws that they support, they only want to make people's lives miserable". On Monday, October 20, On Monday, Shargh, Iran's newspaper, ran a front-page photograph of Shamkhani with the headline reading, "Buried Under Scandal".

Ali Shamkhani Blames Israel for Leaking Private Video

Tasnim news agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, also criticised Shamkhani. "There is no doubt that the lifestyle of officials in the Islamic Republic must be defensible," it said. The news agency also criticised publishing a private video as unethical. Amid all of this, Ali Shamkhani has accused Israel of leaking the video from the April 2024 function. "Hacking into people's privacy is Israel's new method of assassination," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Iran International.

As per the publication, Ezzatollah Zarghami, former minister of Iran, has defended Shamkani, saying that he had kept his head down and that the ceremony was "female-only". It must be recalled that in 2022, Ali Shamkhani was leading Iran's National Security Council (NCS) when a nationwide protest erupted in Iran, resulting in women taking to the streets and burning their headscarves in protest against the country's hijab rule.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

