Paris, Feb 1 (AP) Three people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a retirement home near Paris on Saturday, according to the town mayor.

The three victims were residents aged 68, 85 and 96, the Val-d'Oise prefecture said, adding that they died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Also Read | Donald Trump Fires US Director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rohit Chopra in Latest Purge of Biden Administration Holdover.

A further nine people were injured in the blaze at the residence located in the town of Bouffémont.

The nine injured included seven residents and two staff members who inhaled the smoke, the prefecture added. Eight of them were transported to various hospitals in the Paris region.

Also Read | Panama Canal: US State Secretary Marco Rubio Heads to Central America, Amid Donald Trump's Row Over Canal.

"This is a serious event for our town," Mayor Michel Lacoux said, speaking to BFM TV. "It seems to have been an accident."

Lacoux said the fire was under control. It is thought to have started in a laundry room before spreading to part of the third floor, he said.

Commandant Adrien Ponin-Sinapayen, spokesman for France's civil defense agency, said the fire was extinguished after 140 firefighters were deployed to the scene. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)