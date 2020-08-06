Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (Sputnik/ANI): No casualties have been reported in the massive fire that broke out on Wednesday in a market in the emirate of Ajman in the northeast of the United Arab Emirates, media reported.

According to The National, Ajman Civil Defence took the fire under control at about 9 p.m (local time).

Crews from Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain were assisting local emergency services, it said. (Sputnik/ANI)

