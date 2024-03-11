Brussels, March 11: Sweden's national flag was raised at NATO headquarters on Monday, cementing the Nordic country's place as the 32nd member of the alliance two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine persuaded its reluctant public to seek safety under NATO's security umbrella. Sweden Officially Becomes NATO Member After Two Years of Negotiations.

Sweden's Flag Raised at NATO Headquarters

BREAKING: Flag of Sweden, NATO's 32nd member, raised at alliance's Brussels headquarterspic.twitter.com/pbDqoPjiEI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 11, 2024

Under a steady rain, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looked on as two soldiers raised the blue banner emblazoned with a yellow cross among the official circle of national flags at the headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Hungary’s Parliament Ratifies Sweden’s NATO Accession, Clearing the Final Obstacle to Membership.

Sweden set aside decades of post-World War II neutrality when it formally joined NATO last Thursday. Its neighbour Finland joined last year in another historic move ending years of military nonalignment.

