Washington, January 7: US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies on Wednesday, questioning the alliance's reliability while doubling down on his administration's controversial interest in Greenland. In a series of pointed statements, the President suggested that European nations might not support the U.S. in a crisis, even as he claimed to have successfully pressured them into massive defense spending increases.

A Conditional Alliance

In a recent Truth Social post, President Trump cast a shadow over the "one-for-all" principle that has anchored the NATO alliance for decades. Highlighting his "America First" doctrine, Trump wrote: “We will always be there for NATO, even if they won’t be there for us.” The President coupled this doubt with a renewed demand for financial reciprocity. He claimed that before his second term, many member nations were "not paying their bills" and were "at 2% GDP" in defense spending. Trump asserted that through his direct intervention, he "got them to 5% GDP" and secured immediate payments, declaring, "The USA was, foolishly, paying for them!" ‘Donald Trump Is Going to Kill You’: US Senator Lindsey Graham Warns Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Over Crackdown on Protesters (Watch Video).

Strategic Interests and the Greenland Dispute

The latest diplomatic friction stems from the administration’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark. While European leaders, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have called any talk of annexation "unacceptable" and warned it could end the NATO alliance, the White House has maintained that "utilizing the U.S. military is always an option" to secure the territory. Trump defended his focus on the island by citing national security, claiming the region is currently "covered with Russian and Chinese ships." He argued that Denmark lacks the capability to defend the territory, making U.S. jurisdiction a strategic necessity for the Arctic.

Grievances Over the Nobel Peace Prize

Interspersed with his geopolitical critiques, the President revisited a long-standing personal grievance regarding the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump accused the award committee of "foolishly" choosing not to recognize him, despite his claims of having "single-handedly ended 8 wars." The President specifically took aim at Norway, a NATO member, for the perceived snub. This year’s prize was instead awarded to Maria Corina Machado, a prominent figure in the Venezuelan opposition, further fueling the President's frustration. Donald Trump Says Interim Venezuelan Authorities To Turn 30–50 Million Barrels of ‘High-Quality, Sanctioned Oil’ to US.

Trump Doubts NATO Support Amid Greenland Tensions

Global Reactions

The President’s remarks have rattled international capitals. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly sought to de-escalate tensions by downplaying the possibility of a military invasion, the President's public posture remains defiant. Trump concluded his recent commentary by stating that adversaries like Russia and China have "zero fear of NATO" without the United States. He asserted that the "only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A.," signaling that his administration will continue to prioritize bilateral leverage over traditional multilateral diplomacy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).