Washington, Mar 25 (PTI) A prominent Indian American businessman and community leader was on Friday reappointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the board of trustees of the prestigious University of Florida.

“Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Digvijay “Danny” Gaekwad to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees,” the Governor's office said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan President Arif Alvi Asks PM Shehbaz Sharif To Provide All Support to Officials for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elections.

Gaekwad, of Ocala, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NDS USA, the Founder of Danny G Management, the Founder of Danny Development and Investments, and the Owner of DG Hospitality.

“He is the immediate past Chair of the Visit Florida Board of Directors and currently serves on the Enterprise Florida and Space Florida Board of Directors,” the media release said.

Also Read | TikTok Ban: France To Ban Chinese-Owned Video-Sharing App on Work Phones of Civil Servants.

Born in Baroda as the son of a Judge and grandson of a Colonel in the Indian Army, he graduated in Political Science from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He arrived in the United States with his wife Manisha in 1987 to live the American Dream.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)