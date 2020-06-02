World News | Floyd Family Expected at Memorial Service

World. (File Image)

Minneapolis, Jun 2 (AP) Family members of George Floyd are expected to attend a memorial service in his honour Thursday in Minneapolis.

The Rev Al Sharpton is to deliver the eulogy at the service on the campus of North Central University.

The civil rights organisation Sharpton founded, National Action Network, organised the memorial.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, is also expected to make remarks at the service from 1 pm to 3 pm.

A Minneapolis police officer was charged last week with third-degree murder in Floyd's death May 25, and three other officers were fired.

Bystander video showed the white officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on the neck of the black man while he pleaded for air with his hands handcuffed behind him. (AP)

