London, Aug 6 (PTI) Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 27 after he appeared via videolink at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. By Aditi Khanna

FGN6 FACEBOOK-TRUMP-POST

Facebook deletes Trump post claiming children are 'almost immune' to COVID-19

Houston, Aug 6 (PTI) Social media giant Facebook, for the first time, has removed a post from US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that children were "almost immune" to COVID-19, saying it violated its policy against spreading "misinformation" about the novel coronavirus. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN17 US-DEMOCRATS-TIPIRNENI

Indian-American doctor wins Democratic Congressional primary in Arizona

Washington: Dr Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian-American emergency room physician, has won the Democratic party primary for the US House of Representatives in the US state of Arizona. By Lalit K Jha

FGN14 US-OBAMA-GIDEON

Obama endorses Indian-origin senatorial candidate Sara Gideon

Washington, Aug 6 (PTI) Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Indian-origin Democratic senatorial candidate Sara Gideon in Maine state, which is seen as one of the most high profile Senate races in the November presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 US-TRUMP-POLL-FUND

Republican Party, Trump campaign raise USD 1 bn for 2020 presidential poll

Washington: The Republican Party and the Trump campaign have collectively raised over USD 165 million in July, surpassing the billion-dollar threshold with a total haul of USD 1.1 billion. By Lalit K Jha

FGN5 US-INDIA-TIES-LAWMAKERS

Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese 'aggression': US lawmakers

Washington: Throwing their weight behind the India-US relationship which enjoys bipartisan support, two top American lawmakers have said that close partnership between the two countries assumes significance in view of the "aggression" that New Delhi faces from Beijing. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 US-ESPER-CHINA

China became 'more aggressive' during COVID19; deployed troops along LAC: Esper

Washington: The world has seen China become "more aggressive" during the COVID-19 pandemic, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said, asserting that the country has deployed troops along the Line of Actual Control with India and is acting out in a way that is "inconsistent" with international norms. By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 UN-INDOPAK-KASHMIR

China-backed attempt by Pakistan to discuss Kashmir issue at UNSC fails yet again: Indian diplomat

United Nations: Pakistan's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue through the United Nations has again "come to naught", after a UN Security Council meeting, convened by China to discuss the matter, ended without any outcome, a top Indian diplomat said on Thursday. By Yoshita Singh

FGN31 VIRUS-NEPAL-RESTRICTIONS

Nepal reimposes virus restrictions following spike in cases

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Thursday reimposed restrictions in capital Kathmandu and other coronavirus-affected districts following a spike in the number of fresh virus cases. By Shirish B Pradhan

