Washington, Sep 19 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has asserted that data security of Americans is of the highest importance to him and a decision on the future of Chinese video sharing application TikTok will be taken soon. By Lalit K Jha

Washington: US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has defended President Donald Trump's decision to ban Chinese social media applications TikTok and WeChat, saying the country has been "incredibly aggressive" against its neighbouring countries, including India, and that data of Americans has to be protected. By Lalit K Jha

