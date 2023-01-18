Colombo, Jan 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's two-day visit here starting Thursday is anticipated with much hope given Sri Lanka's crucial negotiations with the IMF to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan for a bailout to come out of the economic crisis. ****

Singapore: A Vistara flight from Singapore to Mumbai on Wednesday returned to the Changi Airport here after a technical snag was detected in one of the engines of the Airbus A321 aircraft, an airlines official said. By Gurdip Singh ****

Brovary (Ukraine): Ukraine's interior minister died on Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said. (AP)****

