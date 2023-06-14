FGN29 US-TRUMP-COURT-4THLD PLEA **** Trump makes historic court appearance, pleads not guilty to classified document charges Washington, Jun 14 (PTI) Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he broke the law dozens of times by hiding classified documents in his Florida home as he was formally arraigned at a Miami court, becoming the first former US president to face federal criminal charges.****

FGN33 PAK-CYCLONE **** Cyclone Biparjoy: Thousands of people evacuate homes in Pakistan Karachi: Thousands of people living in coastal towns and small islands in Pakistan left their homes for safer places ahead of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy that is expected to make landfall in the country on Thursday.****

Also Read | Why Does India Have So Few Organ Donors?.

FGN30 US-INDIA-SANDHU **** US has necessary capital and technology while India offers both scale and talent: Amb Sandhu Washington: Describing the India-US ties as a "partnership like no other", the Indian envoy here has said the US has the necessary capital and the technology know-how while India offers both the scale and the talent which make this relationship a stock which anyone can bet on. By Lalit K Jha ****

FGN42 PAK-IMRAN-ASSASSINATION-JIT-REAX **** Imran Khan failed to provide evidence of assassination claim before joint investigation team: Interior Minister Sanaullah Islamabad: Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that former prime minister Imran Khan has admitted that he does not have any evidence for his assassination conspiracy allegations levelled against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, top government functionaries and the Army chief. ****

Also Read | Bad News for Pakistan, Moody’s Says Country at Increased Risk of Failing to Secure IMF Bailout.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)