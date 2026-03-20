Seattle, March 20: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly in early discussions to raise USD 100 billion for a new investment fund dedicated to acquiring manufacturing companies and implementing advanced artificial intelligence. The initiative, referred to in investor documents as a "manufacturing transformation vehicle," seeks to modernise traditional industrial sectors through high-speed automation and AI-driven efficiency.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, Bezos has travelled to the Middle East and Singapore to meet with sovereign wealth funds and major asset managers. The scale of the proposed fund would rival SoftBank’s USD 100 billion Vision Fund, potentially making it one of the largest buyout vehicles in global finance history. Amazon Layoffs: Viral Post Claims Second Wave of 14,000 Job Cuts After 16,000 Roles Already Eliminated.

Strategic Focus on Chipmaking and Aerospace

The fund intends to target companies within critical industrial sectors, including semiconductor manufacturing, defence, and aerospace. By acquiring these firms, Bezos aims to apply proprietary AI technologies to streamline production lines and increase profitability, a strategy similar to those being deployed in property management and accounting.

This move follows a report from last year detailing the launch of a startup called Project Prometheus, where Bezos is expected to serve as co-CEO. Project Prometheus is reportedly focused on engineering AI for the manufacturing of computers, automobiles, and spacecraft, providing the technical foundation for the broader investment fund.

The Role of Project Prometheus and AI Simulation

Project Prometheus is developing AI systems capable of simulating physical world behaviours with extreme precision. The technology can predict mechanical failures, such as where a metal part might crack under pressure, or simulate aerodynamic properties like airflow around an aeroplane wing. These capabilities are intended to reduce the need for physical prototyping and accelerate the manufacturing cycle.

The startup is currently planning to raise up to USD 6 billion in separate funding. To strengthen its leadership, the company recently appointed David Limp, the CEO of Blue Origin, to its board of directors. This connection suggests a significant overlap between the new AI initiatives and Bezos’s existing interests in space exploration and heavy engineering.

Industrial Transformation and Market Competition

The proposed fund arrives at a time when global manufacturing is increasingly pivoting toward "Industry 4.0" standards. If successful, Bezos’s vehicle could fundamentally alter the competitive landscape of the industrial sector by integrating deep-tech software with heavy machinery assets. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Reportedly Plans Biggest Job Cuts in Company History; To Lay Off 30,000 Corporate Employees.

While the project remains in the early fundraising stages, the involvement of high-profile sovereign wealth representatives indicates strong institutional interest. Analysts suggest that the fusion of massive capital with frontier AI could provide Bezos with a unique "playbook" to dominate traditional manufacturing industries that have historically been slow to adopt digital transformations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).