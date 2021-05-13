Washington, May 13 (PTI) Fifty-seven US Congressmen have written to President Joe Biden, urging him to bolster America's COVID-19 assistance to India. By Lalit K Jha

FGN4 US-AIF-INDIA

American India Foundation raises USD25 million for COVID-19 assistance to India

Washington: An Indian-American non-profit body has raised USD25 million for COVID-19 assistance to India as the country battles a severe outbreak of the viral disease, its functionaries said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN9 US-INDIA-RIGHTS

US regularly engages with Indian officials on human rights issues: official

Washington: The US regularly engages with Indian officials at all levels, encouraging them to uphold human rights obligations and commitments, including the protection of minorities, in keeping with India's long tradition of democratic values and its history of tolerance, a senior State Department official in-charge of international religious freedom has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 VIRUS-UK-VARIANT-STUDY `

COVID-19 levels fall in UK as health officials review variant found in India

London: The number of people infected with the coronavirus in England fell by almost half over the past month marking the lowest level of COVID-19 cases since last year, according to new statistics released in London on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN26 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-STUDY

Mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses safe but increases side effects: UK study

London: Mixing the doses of different types of two-dose coronavirus vaccines has been found to be safe but increased the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms, a new UK study has found. By Aditi Khanna

FGN24 BANGLA-PAR-ATTACK-ARREST

Two arrested in Bangladesh for plotting attack on Parliament

Dhaka: The counter-terrorism police in Bangladesh have arrested two people for plotting an attack on Parliament and instigating others to join them, according to a media report. PTI

FGN27 NEPAL-EVEREST-CLIMBER-RECORD

Nepali climber scripts world record by scaling Everest twice in shortest span of time in a season

Kathmandu: Mingma Tenji Sherpa, a 43-year-old Nepali mountain guide, has created a world record by scaling Mount Everest twice in the shortest span of time within a season, organisers said here on Thursday. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN25 SINGAPORE-INDIAN

Singapore police investigate another hate crime against Indian family

Singapore: Singapore police is investigating another hate crime against an Indian family for not wearing a mask during the pandemic, a media report said on Thursday, days after a man of Chinese ethnicity was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman of Indian-origin. By Gurdip Singh

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)