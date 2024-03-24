New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Underscoring deep cultural ties and bilateral relationships with India, diplomats from several countries joined in marking the festival of colours at a 'Phoolo Ki Holi Celebration' event organised at the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in Gurugram, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The event, which began with Sankirtan and Bhajan, saw thousands of devotees immersing in Holi celebrations with characteristic fervour.

In the visuals accessed by ANI, thousands of devotees were seen seeking the blessings of the Almighty. Pushpa Abhishek, Jhoolan Utsav, Palki Utsav and Mahaprasad were also organised at the temple during the pre-Holi celebrations.

The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Ethiopia and Venezuela, who expressed delight at being involved in the pre-Holi celebrations in the country.

The Ethiopian envoy to India, Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, arrived at the venue with his whole family, saying they were delighted to be part of the celebration.

"This is going to be the first Holi for the family. This is a very unique Indian festival of colours and me and my family are delighted to take part on the celebration," Ambulo said.

The vice president, Vrindavan Chandroya Mandir, and the national president of the Akshay Patra Foundation, Bharatarshabha Dasa, shared the details of the event, saying it was attended by diplomats from several countries.

"This was an event to harness the relationship between god and his devotees. The devotees are here from all across the country and the world. The ambassadors of many countries are also here with the embassy officials to attend the event. Many prominent people from Delhi are arriving for the event," he said.

One of the organisers at the event, Sanjana Chauhan, said the diplomats participating in the Holi celebrations will take away a unique experience. She added that the objective behind inviting them to such an event was to demonstrate the country's tradition of 'Athithi Devo Bhava' (guest is God).

"The event involved a special Holi celebration with flowers and was a unique experience for all, especially the visiting diplomats. For many of our guests, the experience was nothing short of magical. While they had heard about the Holi colours, a celebration with flowers was new for them. The ambassadors of many countries are here for the event, and we did our bit to give them a novel Holi experience," she said.

"The main objective behind this event was to make the visiting delegates and other foreign delegates and dignitaries understand the meaning and the history of Holi and accord them a warm and spiritual welcome like all overseas guests in the country receive. Atithi Devo Bhava...this is what our Prime Minister always says. Today, our guests got a taste of it through our Holi celebration with petals," she added.

The main attraction of the programme was the Palki Utsav, as part of which myriad varieties of flowers were distributed among the devotees who immersed themselves in Holi celebrations with them. The devotees played Holi enthusiastically while also singing bhajans (devotional songs).

At the end of the programme, Mahaprasad (edible offerings to the god) was given to the devotees, in addition to a lip-smacking platter. The organisers also arranged a bookstall, with publications related to Lord Krishna at the venue of the event. The devotees were seen purchasing books from the stall.

At the event, a presentation on the ongoing construction of the Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan and Hare Krishna Temple in Gurugram was arranged for the visiting devotees. The Chandrayodya temple is to be unveiled around Diwali. It's foundation is three-times deeper than the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, the organisers said, adding that the construction of the south block of this temple has already been completed and the idols of Radha-Krishna have also been installed inside.

Shri Hare Krishna Temple is a high-rise temple coming up in Sector 43, Gurugram. It will stand at a height of 108 feet. The sprawling temple is being built over 50 thousand square yards and is being constructed by the Hare Krishna Movement in Gurugram.

This temple is being built in the traditional and modern style, which is typical of North Indian temples. The temple will have a big hall where festivals, including Janmashtami, Radhashtami, Gopashtami, Ramnavami, Navratri, and Kartik Utsav, will be celebrated.

A Vedic Sanskar Hall will also be made where people can perform their religious and ritualistic events. There will also be a centre for spiritual studies offering value-based education, workshops, seminars, among others, for the youth in Vidya Daan Hall. (ANI)

