Shanghai, March 24: Xu Yao, a former executive of Yoozoo Games, has been handed a death sentence for the poisoning of the company’s billionaire founder, Lin Qi. The sentencing took place on March 22, in connection with the incident that occurred in December 2020. As per the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court, Xu had poisoned Lin’s food following a disagreement over the company’s management.

SkyNews reported that Lin, who was 39 years old at the time, reportedly consumed a cup of pu-erh tea that had been poisoned, leading to severe illness and his eventual death approximately 10 days later. Shortly after Lin’s death, Shanghai police apprehended Xu, identifying him as the prime suspect in the murder case. Despite the incident occurring four years prior, Xu has recently been convicted by the Shanghai FIPC for homicide and the release of hazardous substances, resulting in his receipt of the capital punishment. US Shocker: Uber Driver Forced to Flee Gunfire After Picking Up Passenger in Chicago's West Garfield Park, Dashcam Footage Surfaces.

The Chinese court has disclosed that in addition to Lin Qi, four other individuals fell ill after consuming the tainted beverages at the office, although they survived. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

In September 2020, it was reported by Chinese media that Yoozoo Games had given Netflix the rights to create an adaptation of the acclaimed Chinese science fiction trilogy, “The Three-Body Problem.” It was also revealed that Lin was leading a subsidiary responsible for business related to the adaptation and was serving as an executive producer on the series. The series was being produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the co-creators of Game of Thrones.

Yoozoo Games is also known for developing the mobile game ‘Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming,’ which is based on the popular TV series.

According to the Hurun China Rich List, Lin Qi’s net worth was estimated to be approximately 6.8 billion yuan (952 million dollars).

