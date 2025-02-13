Geneva [Switzerland] February 13 (ANI): Namkyi, a former Tibetan political prisoner, arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 9, 2025, to attend the Geneva Summit 2025. A five-day advocacy campaign from February 10 to 14, 2025was launched in advance of the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to spread awareness about human rights in Tibet and to convey Namkyi's testimony as a former political prisoner according to a report by Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

CTA reported that the advocacy campaign was structured into three phases: first, meetings with officials from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) China desk; second, meetings with members of UN Permanent Missions; and third, meetings with UN Special Rapporteurs. These efforts are still ongoing.

Smaller UN members who were not familiar with the Tibet issue as well as larger countries with established ties were both participating in advocacy activities. Numerous diplomats expressed their fervent support for Tibet, CTA reported.

CTA outlined that representatives from smaller countries explained that they must support Tibet diplomatically, because of their strategic, military, and economic reliance on larger countries. However, they committed to offering direct assistance when the time is right to bring up Tibet-related issues through diplomatic channels.

CTA highlighted that Namkyi's tale effectively communicated the realities of China's tyranny in Tibet, although this campaigning may not have immediately gained UN approval. As a result, UN members may be prompted to reconsider their policies and future interactions with China.

The CTA report revealed that the closed-door meetings were attended by former political prisoner Namkyi, Swiss Representative Thinley Chukki, Dukthen Kyi, Head of the Department of Information and International Relations' Advocacy Section, and UN Advocacy Officer Phuntsok Topgyal. They held advocacy meetings with representatives from six other countries throughout the five-day campaign. There are more meetings scheduled with UN Special Rapporteurs and OHCHR China desk staff. (ANI)

