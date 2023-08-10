Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): A total of four brutal murders of women were reported in three separate incidents within a span of six hours in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi on Wednesday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Family members were responsible for two of the incidents. In the third incident, a 70-year-old shepherd woman was beaten to death with a heavy object.

In the first incident, the police arrested a man for murdering his 14-year-old daughter in the Wah Cantt area of Rawalpindi district. Police said the accused, Maqsood, had killed his daughter with a sharp-edged object. They added that the police team had inspected the crime scene and recovered a sharp-edged object believed to be the murder weapon.

As per a police source, the man, who is now in police custody, appeared to be mentally ill. The Wah Cantt police said that a case would be registered after they receive the post-mortem report.

A brother in the second incident, shot dead his two sisters in an act of sororicide in the Mastala area of Jatli in Gujar Khan before escaping, local police said, according to The Express Tribune.

The Jatli police said the accused Rizwan shot dead his two sisters – Nazia Noreen and Sadia Noreen.

As per the police, the accused fled the scene before their arrival. They added that the search for the two accused was underway.

In the third incident, a 70-year-old woman was killed in Jatli for grazing goats in a forest with the attackers escaping.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused Abid Zia and Abdul had warned the victim against grazing her goats in the forest that she used to frequent. When she went there the next day, as usual, it resulted in a heated exchange.

Police said that the two accused struck the old lady with a heavy object that led to her death, as per The Express Tribune. (ANI)

