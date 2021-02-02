Islamabad [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Four people were killed in a car crash in Islamabad on Monday night after the vehicle, allegedly driven by the son of Pakistan's Federal ombudswoman for Protection of Women against Harassment, crashed into another vehicle on Srinagar Highway.

Dawn reported citing first information report (FIR) lodged at the Ramna police station on Tuesday that five men, who came from Mansehra to Islamabad to write an exam for the Anti-Narcotics Force, were travelling in a Mehran which was hit by a Lexus.

According to the FIR, a motorcycle rider was also hit and was injured.

The driver of the Lexus was son of Federal Ombudswoman for Protection of Women against Harassment Kashmala Tariq, the FIR added.

The Islamabad police confirmed the accident and said a "tragic accident" took place at a signal in G-11 which resulted in the death of four people, Dawn reported.

The vehicle and its driver are in police custody, said police. (ANI)

